WTF?! Electronics with loud fans are often compared to jet engines, but Zalman deliberately designed its newest CPU cooler to resemble one. The Zet 5 is the latest in a series of flamboyant designs introduced this year. For some PC builders, fluorescent lighting is no longer enough.

Zalman's Zet 5 CPU cooler, initially showcased at Computex, is now available with a jet engine-style design for users seeking unique custom builds. Early bird pricing is available until August 25.

Although the copper and aluminum cooler might resemble a standard cylindrical CPU fan at first glance, it is mounted with annular fans positioned parallel to the processor, as if to propel the PC.

Its 120-millimeter dual-directional fans and outer shell conceal a 53-fin circular heatsink, which is soldered on top of a reverse direct touch heatpipe. The fan blades help reduce vibration.

Weighing 970 grams and measuring 130 by 117 by 158 millimeters, the Zet 5 should fit inside a standard tower case. It supports LGA 1851, LGA 1700, LGA 1200, LGA 115X, AM5, and AM4 sockets, making it compatible with recent generations of Intel and AMD CPUs.

Although the Zet 5 looks like a jet engine, it does not sound like one. According to its specifications, the cooler operates at a maximum noise level of between 20 and 40 db. Its maximum TDP is 200W, and it ships with ZM-STC10 thermal paste. Unsurprisingly, the cooler includes RGB lighting and supports motherboard lighting controls.

The Zet 5 is available in black and white. According to the Korean outlet Quasar Zone, early bird customers can purchase the black model for 67,000 won or the white model for 69,000 won (approximately $50). Starting August 25, prices for both models will increase by 10,000 won, or about $7.

Other companies have also introduced distinctive cooler designs in an effort to stand out in the custom PC market, often incorporating displays.

For example, Thermaltake's MAGCurve 360 Ultra ARGB Sync AIO liquid cooler includes an L-shaped 6.67-inch AMOLED 2,400 x 1,080 screen, while the MAGFloe 360/240 features a square 3.95-inch 480 x 480 LCD screen. Users can upload content to the screens or display media and diagnostic information using desktop and mobile apps.

Meanwhile, Jonsbo's TF3-360SC series includes four front-facing displays within the fan frames and on the pump block. Looking ahead, the next generation of CPU coolers may include holographic elements, such as the ones Coolify recently demonstrated using 96 spinning LED arrays.