Download Microsoft's latest browser for a fast, secure, and modern web experience. Browse the web anywhere with one seamless experience from your phone to your computer and other signed-in devices. Microsoft Edge is also a safe browser that gives you the tools to protect your privacy and security online.

Making the web a better place for everyone

We've adopted the Chromium open source project in the development of Microsoft Edge to create better web compatibility for our customers, and less fragmentation of the web for all web developers.

Investing in open source

We've also started making contributions back to Chromium in areas like accessibility, touch, ARM64 and others. Our plan is to continue working in Chromium rather than creating a parallel project. We're working directly with the teams at Google, and we're looking forward to working even more with the open source community. To learn more about our contributions, see our Microsoft Edge "Explainers" on GitHub and check out our source code release.

We're listening!

The Microsoft Edge team wants to hear from you. In December we asked visitors to this site "if you could change one thing about the web, what would it be?". We've read your answers and have some thoughts to share. Head over to the Microsoft Edge Insider Forum to see what the community is saying about this and other topics.

What's New

Beginning with Microsoft Edge 102 on Windows, Microsoft Edge now automatically compresses disk caches for improved performance and a reduced disk footprint. Read more here.

Fixed various bugs and performance issues. We recommend that users install this update to address the following issue.

Known issue

Microsoft Edge on 32-bit (x86) Windows 10 Version 1809 may experience startup issues with the upcoming July Non-Security Windows Updates (KB5015880 - 17763.3224). This is fixed with the latest Microsoft Edge Stable channel release, version 103.0.1264.62. Enterprise users encountering this issue on Microsoft Edge Extended Stable channel version 102 need to disable the NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled policy.

Version 103:

Feature updates

Ability to control automatic profile switching. The GuidedSwitchEnabled policy lets Microsoft Edge prompt the user to switch to the appropriate profile when Microsoft Edge detects that a link is a personal or work link.

Client Certificate Switcher. This feature will offer a way for users to clear the remembered certificate and resurface the certificate picker when visiting a site requiring http certificate authentication. Switching can be done without manually quitting Microsoft Edge.

More reliable web defense. Browse the web with more reliable protection thanks to the rewritten Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library for Microsoft Edge on Windows. The NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled policy will allow enterprise customers to continue using the legacy version of the library until it's deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 105.

Work Search Banner in the Microsoft Edge address bar. This banner helps you stay in the flow of your work by narrowing your search focus to work-only results. To see work focused results from your organization, select the banner at the beginning of your search. To be directed to your organization's workplace search results page, select the banner at any point of your search. Use the AddressBarMicrosoftSearchInBingProviderEnabled policy to turn this feature on or off.

Version 102:

Stable channel security updates are listed here.

Feature updates

Ability to set the default profile. The EdgeDefaultProfileEnabled policy will let you set a default profile to use when opening the browser instead of the last profile that was used. This policy won't be applicable if the --profile-directory parameter has been specified.

Client Certificate Switcher. This feature will offer a way for users to clear the remembered certificate and resurface the certificate picker when visiting a site that requires HTTP certificate authentication. This can be done without manually quitting Microsoft Edge.

Launch Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) from the favorites bar. Improvements to the PWA launch experience will start appearing with an Apps icon that can be added to the toolbar.

Manage the "Allow extensions from other stores" setting. Now you can use the ControlDefaultStateOfAllowExtensionFromOtherStoresSettingEnabled policy to set the default state of the "Allow extensions from other stores" setting.

Improvements to the Enterprise Site List Manager. Now you can configure shared cookies between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer on your enterprise site list. You can access the Enterprise Site List Manager at edge://compat/SiteListManager.

New Policies