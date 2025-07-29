In context: Google's sister company, Waymo, plans to launch its autonomous ride-hailing service in Dallas next year. The company already operates in Austin, Atlanta, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, and has plans to expand to Miami and Washington, DC by 2026.

Waymo has partnered with Avis to manage a robotaxi fleet in Dallas, Texas, despite having an active tie-up with Uber for fleet maintenance services in Austin and Atlanta. As part of the multi-year deal, Avis will oversee vehicle maintenance and depot operations, while Waymo focuses on technology deployment.

Waymo CEO Tekedra Mawakana said the partnership will draw heavily on the fleet management expertise of Avis and usher in a "new era of safe and seamless transportation." He added that the driverless cabs will provide users a stress-free way to get around Dallas, whether they want to visit the city's famous art districts or experience the local culinary scene.

Dallas customers will be able to book self-driving cabs through the Waymo One mobile app on Android and iOS. The company says the service will offer a "convenient and consistent" way for residents and visitors to get around, just as it has done in its other markets.

Noting that Dallas has the worst traffic fatality rate among the ten largest cities in the US, Waymo claimed the new service will make the streets safer by eliminating human error. The company pointed to data showing major traffic accidents have declined in cities where it operates and is working with Dallas officials to ensure similar benefits.

Waymo recently began testing its Dallas service using Jaguar I-PACE electric vehicles retrofitted with the Waymo Driver system, which integrates automated driving software, sensors, and other advanced hardware to enable fully driverless operation.

Uber and Lyft, the two largest cab aggregators in the US, also plan to offer driverless ride-hailing services in Dallas, potentially making it the country's most competitive robotaxi market. Both companies are investing heavily in local infrastructure and partnerships to ensure their autonomous fleets meet safety standards and regulatory requirements. Uber's business should launch later this year, while Lyft's will roll out in 2026.