In a nutshell: After years of testing, Volkswagen is now ready to bring its new all-electric vehicle to the US and European markets. The ID. Buzz AD isn't just a minivan for carrying passengers, it's part of a broader platform the German automaker hopes to sell to companies looking to launch their own autonomous transportation services.

The self-driving, all-electric version of the ID. Buzz minivan is reportedly ready for mass production, according to the company's software subsidiary, Moia. The ID. Buzz AD is fully certified to operate without a driver on public roads in both regions, and the Wolfsburg-based automaker is aiming to build an entirely new EV business around it.

According to Moia, the ID. Buzz AD meets regulatory standards for SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicles, and that's just the beginning. The minivan features a longer wheelbase and an extended roofline compared to the standard model, designed to accommodate a sophisticated array of 13 cameras, nine LiDAR units, and five radar sensors.

In other words, this isn't just another Tesla-style robotaxi where cost-cutting compromises sensor quality. The self-driving tech in the ID. Buzz AD is on par with systems from Waymo and other industry leaders. In addition, the vehicle meets Germany's stricter safety regulations for Level 4 autonomy, which include redundant braking systems and backup batteries.

Moia emphasizes that the ID. Buzz AD is a comprehensive, end-to-end solution optimized for launching new driverless transportation services. The platform includes a robust software ecosystem designed to manage an entire fleet of autonomous vans, including remote support capabilities for scenarios where the self-driving algorithms need human oversight. Naturally, the software stack also leverages AI to coordinate fleets in real time and assist passengers without any direct human intervention.

Based on its interior design, Volkswagen's electric minivan prioritizes practicality over luxury. Unlike Waymo's Jaguar-based robotaxis, the ID. Buzz AD is built with a utilitarian focus. For example, the front-row passenger seat has been removed to create more room for luggage, enhancing comfort and safety for riders.

Volkswagen hopes to sell the new ID. Buzz AD fleets to both private companies and public transit authorities. The German city of Hamburg is expected to roll out the minivan as a driverless alternative to traditional bus and subway systems. Large-scale deployments are also planned in Europe and the US beginning in 2026, with Los Angeles set to be the first American city to integrate the ID. Buzz AD into Uber's ride-hailing service.

In the US, the ID. Buzz AD will enter a competitive and fast-evolving robotaxi market. Alphabet's Waymo is already handling over 250,000 autonomous rides per week in select cities, while Tesla is preparing to launch its long-promised driverless service in Austin, Texas.