Something to look forward to: Sony Interactive Entertainment has introduced its first wireless fight stick. Codenamed Project Defiant, the arcade-style controller is designed to provide gamers more flexibility when playing their favorite fighting games. We don't have a ton of details to go on at this hour, but here is what we do know so far.

At the heart of the controller is a custom-designed digital stick featuring toolless interchangeable restrictor gates (circle, square, and octagon). You also get buttons with mechanical switches, a touchpad similar to the one found on the DualSense wireless controller, and an onboard storage compartment for spare restrictor gates and the PS Link USB adapter.

Sony says the chassis affords an ergonomic and comfortable feel, adding that the controller can wirelessly wake up your PS5 simply by pressing and holding the PS button.

Speaking of wireless, the controller leverages Sony's PS Link technology and is compatible with both the PS5 and PC. Optionally, you can plug the joystick directly into your system for wired play via USB-C to ensure there is no lag.

Stick-based gamepads have become increasingly popular in recent years. Both Capcom and Neo Geo announced plug-and-play sticks with pre-installed games in 2019, and 8BitDo followed in 2020 with its own moddable controller for the Nintendo Switch and PC. The form factor dates back to the days of arcades and specifically, fighting games. Their design directly influenced early home controllers like the NES Advantage.

Sony said it plans to share more details on Project Defiant in the coming months ahead of a 2026 launch. No word yet on pricing or a final product name, but we do know that it will come with a sling-style carrying case complete with a lever gap to keep the joystick safe during transport.

Sony notes that the stick's design and specifications are subject to change without notice so if you are interested, be sure to keep a close eye on the details as next year approaches. What would you pay for something of this caliber?