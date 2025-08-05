What just happened? Sandisk has showcased a high-capacity SSD powered by its UltraQLC flash memory technology. Aimed at enterprise users, the new 256TB drive uses the U.2 form factor and targets modern cloud applications and AI-driven workloads that demand dense, efficient storage at scale.

The UltraQLC architecture combines BiCS8 QLC CBA NAND with custom multi-core controllers. Sandisk credits the technology with enabling the drive's extreme capacity while also boosting performance, power efficiency, and reliability.

The new storage device uses specialized accelerators to enhance read and write performance. It scales up to 64 die per channel and supports power scaling based on workload demand. UltraQLC also incorporates an advanced toggle bus multiplier to merge multiple data streams into a single, higher-speed stream.

Sandisk says the new 256TB SSD boosts sequential read speeds by up to seven percent and sequential writes by up to 27 percent compared to top-tier 128TB QLC SSDs. It also improves random read speeds by up to 68 percent and random writes by as much as 55 percent. These gains translate to smoother data handling for AI workloads and cloud applications that demand high throughput and low latency. The improved speeds help enterprise users manage increasingly complex tasks without bottlenecks, maximizing the value of dense, high-capacity storage.

The new drive utilizes a BiCS8 2Tb QLC die, doubling storage density without increasing die size. It also incorporates Dynamic Frequency Scaling, an innovative power optimization that boosts performance by up to ten percent at any power level. These advancements set the stage for a scalable multi-core controller that maintains high throughput and endurance even at extreme capacities. Another key innovation is Direct Write QLC, which eliminates SLC buffering by enabling power-loss safe writes on the first pass.

Sandisk says the 256TB SSD lowers latency and increases bandwidth to meet the demands of AI developers and cloud hyperscalers. The company says the drive is optimal for data-intensive workloads, helping reduce the total cost of ownership.

The UltraQLC 256TB NVMe SSD will launch commercially in the first half of 2026. It will initially be available only in the U.2 form factor, with additional versions expected later in the year.