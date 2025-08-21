What just happened? Google has unveiled the Pixel 10 series, which includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. All phones are powered by Google's in-house Tensor G5 SoC, paired with the Titan M2 security chip. The two Pro models also come with a complimentary one-year Google AI Pro subscription.

The standard Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,424 pixels) OLED Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The base model is configured with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, but Google is also offering a 256GB option for people needing a bit more storage.

Imaging options include a triple rear-camera setup comprising a 48MP wide camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto with 20x optical zoom. On the front, the Pixel 10 houses a 10.5MP camera with autofocus. The device sports a 4,970mAh battery that Google claims will offer over 24 hours of usage on a single charge. It supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are very similar devices, with the main differences being screen size and battery capacity. The Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with 2856 x 1280 pixel resolution, while the Pro XL sports a 6.8-inch 2992 x 1344 panel. Both the displays offer 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 3,300 nits peak brightness, and full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors.

Battery capacity differs slightly between the two: the Pixel 10 Pro packs a 4,870mAh unit with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, while the Pro XL comes with a 5,079mAh battery supporting 45W wired and 25W wireless charging. Both models include 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Pixel 10 Pro models share the same triple rear-camera system: a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and up to 100x Pro Res zoom.

Both also feature a 42MP dual-PD front-facing camera with autofocus. AI-powered photography and editing tools include Pixel Studio, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Camera Coach, Video Boost, and more.

On the software side, the entire lineup ships with Android 16 and promises seven years of updates. Notable AI features include a Gemini-powered photo editor, a personal assistant called Magic Cue that can generate email replies, and a real-time translation tool that can mimic the user's voice to make it sound as though they are speaking another language.

The Pixel 10 series is available for pre-order ahead of its August 28 release date. Pricing starts at $799 for the 128GB Pixel 10, with the 256GB model priced at $899. The Pixel 10 Pro is listed at $999, while the Pro XL comes in at $1,199.