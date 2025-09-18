In a nutshell: Google has introduced an experimental desktop search application for Windows, marking a shift from its recent browser-first strategy toward renewed investment in native PC software. Announced this week as part of Google's Search Labs initiative, the launch stands out given the company's history of winding down earlier desktop ventures, making this release a notable return to local applications.

The app's main feature is a floating search bar, activated with the Alt + Space shortcut – a mechanism reminiscent of Apple's Spotlight on macOS. Once triggered, the interface overlays any open application, giving users instant access to results without interrupting their workflow. Searches span local files, installed applications, Google Drive documents, and the wider web.

Google says the experience is designed for real-time indexing and rapid updates as queries are typed, offering a fluidity often missing from built-in Windows search tools.

Google Lens is built directly into the app, allowing Windows users to highlight and extract text, numbers, or images from virtually anything on their screen. This includes translating on-screen text in a single step, pulling data from charts or diagrams into documents or emails, and even assisting with math problems.

Together, these examples illustrate how Google is using AI tools to simplify everyday tasks on Windows PCs, positioning the app as a direct competitor to Microsoft and Apple's productivity features.

The application also includes an AI Mode, which delivers long-form, contextual responses to complex queries and supports follow-up questions or multi-part requests. Users can further refine results by category such as images, shopping, or videos, or switch between light and dark themes.

For now, the app is available only in English and limited to US users. It works with personal Google accounts on PCs running Windows 10 or newer, with no Workspace account support at this stage.

As with most experimental Google projects, user feedback will likely influence the app's development and determine whether it becomes a permanent Windows utility.