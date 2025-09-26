The big picture: The growing popularity of generative AI technology underscores a critical challenge for today's hardware platforms. Powerful AI models often need to move massive amounts of data, creating a demand for a fundamentally new approach to PCIe-based storage to maximize both performance and efficiency.

Direct GPU-to-storage connectivity is gradually reaching commercially available products you can install in your own server. HighPoint Technologies, a company specializing in advanced PCIe storage solutions since 2000, is introducing a new PCIe Gen5 switch designed to allow powerful Nvidia GPUs to access NVMe storage drives at maximum speed.

The Rocket 7638D PCIe switch is, according to HighPoint, the first hardware product in the industry to support Nvidia's GPUDirect technology. The switch is specifically designed to accelerate AI and machine learning workflows, addressing the "data starvation" problem inherent in traditional storage models, where a central CPU manages nearly all I/O tasks.

GPUDirect is a suite of technologies developed to accelerate data transfers and memory access on Nvidia GPUs. Nvidia explains that GPUDirect enables direct communication between network adapters, storage drives, and GPU memory, potentially eliminating bottlenecks by reducing unnecessary memory copies, CPU overhead, and latency.

The Rocket 7638D switch offers a total of 48 PCIe Gen5 lanes, including a dedicated x16 data path for both an external GPU and NVMe storage drives from a single slot. Internal NVMe drives can also be connected through the integrated MCIO ports, which support up to 16 drives. The switch can manage massive configurations of up to 2 petabytes of high-speed PCIe storage, with a maximum data transfer rate of 64 GB/s.

HighPoint stated that the new switch can significantly boost performance in AI workloads, including model training, inferencing, and other data-intensive tasks. Thanks to its integrated Arm-based chip (Broadcom PEX 89048), the Rocket 7638D can operate independently of the host system's CPU and is compatible with both x86 and Arm architectures.

The card does not require any special drivers or software to enable full data flow and is compatible with major computing environments, including Windows and Linux. HighPoint has not provided specific information regarding availability or pricing, inviting interested parties to contact the company directly. Given its capabilities and the type of customers it targets, the industry's first GPUDirect network switch will likely require a significant investment in both cost and purchase volume.