Looking ahead: Leaks have indicated that AMD intends to support the AM5 platform through at least the Zen 6 generation. Recent previews of upcoming motherboards from Asus and Asrock offer the first concrete evidence that users with Zen 4 or Zen 5 CPUs can upgrade to Zen 6 without replacing their boards.

An ITHome editor using the handle Ruby_Rapids on Twitter recently shared a Chinese flyer for an upcoming Asus B850 motherboard, which clearly advertises Zen 6 CPU support. The infographic provides the most compelling evidence yet that B850 boards, currently supporting Zen 4 and Zen 5 processors, will be compatible with AMD's next-generation Ryzen chips.

A recent video on Asrock's Bilibili channel further validates Zen 6 support for a new B850 model. Other motherboard partners, including Gigabyte and MSI, will likely provide additional confirmations.

AMD previously stated its plans to support the AM5 platform through at least 2027, though details about the company's next-generation CPUs remain limited. Earlier reports from prominent tipsters also suggested that Zen 6 would work with AM5 motherboards, but manufacturers had not confirmed the specifics until now.

Zen 6, slated for release in late 2026 or early 2027, is expected to build on Zen 5 with notable performance gains. Additional cores per chiplet will allow high-end Zen 6 CPUs to reach up to 24 cores and 48 threads, with L3 cache expanding to 48MB. Top-tier clock speeds may hit between 6.4GHz and 7GHz, surpassing Zen 4's 5.7GHz maximum.

asrock also claimed zen6 support on current b850 (4dimm).

UNIKO's Hardware 🌏 (@unikoshardware) October 10, 2025

Beyond socketed CPUs, Zen 6 will power the next-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles, with Microsoft's system featuring a 10-core APU. Laptop Zen 6 lineups, including Gator Rande and Medusa Point, may arrive in 2027, with the latter supporting the FP10 socket. Both utilize TSMC's N2P and N3P nodes, while flagship desktop Zen 6 processors will run on the more advanced N2X process.

In contrast, Intel's next major CPU overhaul, Nova Lake, will use the company's in-house 18A node and require a new LGA 1854 socket, introducing 900-series motherboards. Flagship Nova Lake-S chips will feature up to 52 cores, more than doubling the maximum of the current Arrow Lake lineup.