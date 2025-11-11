What just happened? Ever since Microsoft Flight Simulator debuted over four decades ago, pilots have considered it a useful flight training tool due to its focus on realism. Now, Boeing is using its underlying technology to make training quicker and more accessible for students and teachers.

Boeing recently announced the launch of its Procedures Trainer, the first application for its new Virtual Airplane platform, powered by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Flight Simulator. The program allows students to quickly start offline and online lessons using Windows PCs, Mac devices, and iPads.

Students can practice with several approved Boeing 737 Max lessons, such as pre-flight and landing procedures, or engage in free-flight whenever they have a spare moment. They can begin full-motion lessons online with Jeppesen navigation data or download low-bandwidth sections for use offline, which automatically re-sync when online. Sessions are designed to take between five and 15 minutes each.

Meanwhile, teachers can build, customize, and approve lessons based on real data from flights while tracking student progress. The system also accurately simulates the gate, taxi, and runway profiles from more than 400 real airports located around the world. More Virtual Airplane applications and lessons for additional aircraft, such as the 737 NG, 787, and 777X, are planned.

It remains unclear how closely the Procedures Trainer will resemble Microsoft's series of realistic, consumer-facing flight games. The most recent entries employ high-end graphics and rely on the company's cloud servers to enable players to explore the entire planet at life scale. Most of Boeing's screenshots only depict instrument panels, but the company describes the program as a high-fidelity 3D simulation, and a trailer briefly shows a realistic cockpit.

As far back as the 1980s, pilots have admitted that early versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator, despite their technical limitations, could provide a head start in flight training or help experienced flyers grasp certain tools. The franchise has maintained its focus on realism in modern PC and console editions.

The latest entry, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, launched last November to sharp criticism due to its reliance on congested servers. Since then, the game has maintained a "Mixed" rating on Steam, as some players still encounter glitches.

However, developer Asobo Studio has consistently released updates over the past year, improving the simulation, adding aircraft, and reproducing famous locations. A PlayStation 5 version is set to launch on December 8, with PlayStation VR 2 support coming next year.