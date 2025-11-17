Crystal ball: The release of a new iPhone series in the fall has become a traditional sight for Apple fans, but 2026 could see Cupertino shake things up. According to Apple sage Mark Gurman, the company will switch to two separate yearly events – one for the more premium-priced devices and the other for the cheaper handsets. It also means we'll be seeing more iPhones released annually.

Writing in Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that Apple will stick with its pattern of releasing four phones during this year's fall event: two Pro models and two mid-tier options.

In 2026, however, Gurman predicts that Apple will change things. He believes that in the fall of next year, probably September, Apple will unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its long-rumored first-ever foldable device, believed to be called the iPhone Fold.

For those wondering where the standard iPhones are, those will be announced six months later, in the spring of 2027. Gurman said that a second event will see the base iPhone 18 and rumored iPhone 18e on show. The iPhone 18e is believed to be a low-cost version of the handset with pared-down specs.

The spring event could also see confirmation of a new iPhone Air. There have been contrasting reports about whether Apple will release an updated version of its slimmest-ever device. Slower sales of the model suggested Apple had scaled back production in October, but later analysis claimed the company had not revised its output projections for the iPhone Air.

Gurman said the new release schedule won't be a one-off; he believes Apple will continue to release its iPhones this way for "years to come," with Apple launching between five and six new models annually.

There have been reports that Apple plans to split its iPhone release schedule since May. The Information claimed at the time that the Pro models, iPhone 18 Air, and iPhone Fold would arrive in 2026, with the iPhone 18 and 18e landing in spring.

Apple will likely be hoping that releasing its premium handsets first will help shift more units, encouraging consumers to buy the latest and greatest models rather than waiting six months for the cheaper options. We'll have to wait and see if the strategy pays off.