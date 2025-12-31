Why it matters: The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will finally begin its ambitious plan to create a stretch of highway that can wirelessly charge EVs as they travel. The project could help alleviate some of the biggest problems with electric vehicles: range anxiety, lengthy charging times, and a lack of charging facilities on busy highways.

State Road 516, a brand-new 4.4-mile highway being constructed in Central Florida, is designed to do more than just move cars. The headline feature, which will be added in June 2026, is a wireless EV charging pilot embedded directly into the road. About three-quarters of a mile of one travel lane will be equipped with inductive charging coils beneath the asphalt.

These coils generate a magnetic field capable of transferring up to 200 kilowatts of power to compatible vehicles as they drive over the surface, allowing EVs to recharge without stopping or plugging in. The goal isn't to fully recharge vehicles, but to maintain or extend range during normal travel.

The system relies on inductive charging coils installed below the asphalt, which generate a magnetic field that can be picked up by a receiver mounted to an EV. It's a technology that has been tested in limited pilot programs around the world, but Florida's project is among the most ambitious attempts to deploy it in a real-world, high-speed traffic environment rather than a controlled demo zone.

If it works as intended, the implications are significant. Range anxiety remains one of the biggest psychological hurdles for EV adoption, even as public charging networks expand. A roadway that actively recharges vehicles could reduce dependence on massive battery packs, lessen the need for frequent charging stops, and make long-distance EV travel feel far more routine.

There are caveats, of course. At launch, only vehicles equipped with the necessary receiving hardware will be able to take advantage of the wireless charging. That means most EVs currently available in the US won't benefit. Interoperability, standards, and cost will all play major roles in determining whether this becomes a niche experiment or something more transformative.

The broader expressway project carries a price tag north of $500 million and is expected to be completed by 2029. Beyond wireless charging, the design includes solar panels to help power infrastructure, wildlife crossings, and shared-use paths, turning it into a kind of showcase for next-generation transportation planning.

Whether the charging component proves revolutionary remains to be seen. But even as a pilot, the project reflects how aggressively states are beginning to think about electrification. Roads that don't just support vehicles, but actively power them, are no longer a distant concept – they're being poured into the ground, one lane at a time.