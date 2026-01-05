What just happened? Belkin has shown off a new wireless display adapter at CES 2026 that's getting a lot of attention. The ConnectAir is a plug-and-play kit that can cast up to 131 feet away from a source device – no Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, apps, or software required.

The ConnectAir Wireless HDMI Display Adapter consists of two parts: the USB-C transmitter that plugs into the source device such as a laptop, phone, or tablet; and the HDMI receiver that plugs into a display and draws power over USB-A, so not all displays will be supported.

Belkin writes that the wireless link can work up to 131 feet depending on the environment. It even works through walls, though the range and reliability of the signal will be affected based on how thick they are.

The company says the adapter can wirelessly screenshare or mirror at 1080p@60Hz and offers latency under 80ms – it's not meant for gaming. The kit is compatible with all USB-C devices that support DisplayPort Alt Mode, including Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS laptops.

Belkin added that the M1 and M2 iPad Pro and iPad Air models are also supported, as are USB-C phones that can output video. In situations like multi-person meetings, up to eight users with transmitters can take turns sharing their screens.

One feature that will definitely be appreciated is that the adapter is plug-and-play. Once you insert the transmitter and receiver into compatible devices, the screensharing will begin automatically. That means there's no need to download and install apps or software, and there's no lengthy setup process.

The ConnectAir is expected to release in select markets during the first quarter of 2026, priced at $149.99. That price definitely places it in the premium category, but Belkin is clearly targeting business users, educators, and professionals who value simplicity, reliability, and cable-free presentations over raw performance or gaming-focused features.

As wireless presentation tools become more common, Belkin is betting that a no-friction experience will be enough to set ConnectAir apart from cheaper, more complicated alternatives.