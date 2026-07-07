First look: A high-performance desktop setup increasingly comes down to one thing: how much data it can move and how reliably it connects everything. That's where Thunderbolt 5 comes in, and Keychron is now building hardware around the standard. Best known for its mechanical keyboards and other peripherals, the company has launched its first docking station, a 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 model. The release marks Keychron's expansion into a more infrastructure-focused product category, shifting beyond input devices to hardware designed to manage bandwidth, power delivery, and multiple display outputs through a single connection.

At the center of the device is Thunderbolt 5's 120 Gbit/s bandwidth ceiling. That throughput is enough to support dual 8K displays or up to four 4K monitors from a single dock. While Thunderbolt 5 laptops are still relatively uncommon, more systems are beginning to ship with the standard, and dock manufacturers are moving early to establish a presence in the market.

The hardware is clearly designed for sustained workloads rather than simply sitting idle on a desk. The enclosure is CNC-machined from aluminum, and instead of using an active cooling fan, it relies on passive heat dissipation through the metal chassis and an internal heatsink. The fanless design keeps the unit silent while reflecting Keychron's focus on users who regularly push high-bandwidth workloads over extended periods.

Power delivery is another key part of the design. The dock comes with a 180-watt power adapter and can provide up to 140 watts to a connected laptop. That output is enough to charge compatible USB-C laptops, reducing the need for a separate power brick in many situations.

Port selection is divided between convenience and long-term connectivity. The front panel includes two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, all rated at 10 Gbit/s, along with SD and microSD card readers that support UHS-II speeds. A 3.5 mm headphone jack is also included. The front-facing ports are designed for quick access, particularly for users who frequently transfer large media files.

Around back is where the higher-bandwidth connections are located. The dock includes three Thunderbolt 5 ports: one for connecting to a computer and two for peripherals or storage devices. It also features two HDMI 2.1 outputs, two additional 10 Gbit/s USB-A ports, and a 2.5-gigabit Ethernet port. Dual Kensington lock slots round out the design for environments where physical security is a priority.

The dock remains compatible with systems using Thunderbolt 4 or USB4, although performance is limited to the capabilities of those standards. That makes it usable across a broader range of devices, even if the full feature set requires newer hardware.

At $349, the device sits in the premium docking station market, competing with products such as Ugreen's Maxidok. In this segment, Keychron is relying on its aluminum construction, passive cooling, and port selection to differentiate the dock against rivals targeting the same Thunderbolt 5 audience.