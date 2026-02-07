Rumor mill: Apple is preparing to open a rare door inside CarPlay – one that lets outside artificial intelligence apps speak directly to drivers. Sources familiar with the plans say that Cupertino is developing support for third-party voice-controlled AI apps in CarPlay, a shift that could integrate tools like ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini directly into the vehicle interface for the first time.

The move would represent a notable change of course for Apple. Until now, Siri has been the only voice assistant allowed to operate within CarPlay's interface. Opening the system to external AI models would let drivers access chatbots for everything from restaurant suggestions to quick research, all through a spoken query without needing to handle their phones.

The expansion is expected to roll out in the coming months, though Apple hasn't confirmed any details publicly. A company spokesperson declined to comment.

Sources told Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that Apple plans to maintain control over key user interactions – drivers still won't be able to replace Siri's wake word or the dedicated button that activates the assistant.

Instead, those wishing to use a third-party AI voice assistant will need to launch that specific app first. Developers can program their apps to turn on voice mode automatically when opened, minimizing friction in everyday use.

Apple's CarPlay has long served as the company's digital layer between iPhones and cars, managing calls, messages, navigation, and entertainment. Siri currently handles most of that voice interaction, but many users have shifted toward newer AI voice tools that offer more flexible responses and broader knowledge.

Until now, accessing those apps in a car has required makeshift solutions – such as activating an AI chatbot on an iPhone and routing audio through the vehicle's speakers, or manually linking app shortcuts. CarPlay integration would make such workarounds unnecessary.

While opening CarPlay's ecosystem even slightly is noteworthy, Apple is also developing its own AI-driven improvements for Siri and is testing a feature called "World Knowledge Answers," designed to expand Siri's web search capabilities by fetching and summarizing online information – functionality that echoes ChatGPT's strengths. That upgrade is expected later this year.

CarPlay itself has evolved steadily. The last major update arrived with iOS 26, bringing interface widgets and a sleek new "Liquid Glass" aesthetic. Apple has also introduced CarPlay Ultra, an enhanced version that integrates deeper with vehicle systems, allowing drivers to adjust climate controls or seat settings through Apple's interface.

However, CarPlay Ultra adoption is slow: the system must be customized for each automaker, which limits its rollout. Aston Martin vehicles already include it, and at least one model from Kia or parent company Hyundai is expected to join later this year.

Standard CarPlay, by contrast, remains ubiquitous. It's now considered a baseline feature for many buyers, and even Tesla – long resistant to integrating Apple's platform – is reportedly working to support it in future vehicles.