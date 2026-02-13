Highly anticipated: Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2 was one of 2025's most critically acclaimed games, and fans have waited for news regarding a PC port since its unveiling. Sony finally confirmed a release date during an hour-long stream featuring several upcoming PC titles scheduled for release later this year.

Sony and Kojima Productions have confirmed that the sequel to 2019's well-regarded post-apocalyptic delivery simulator will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store starting March 19. Unsurprisingly, the PC port will add various performance-enhancing and quality-of-life features.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, initially released for the PlayStation 5 last year, earned widespread critical praise and accolades. IGN awarded the game a 9/10 and called it a triumphant sequel that delivers on the original's promise. The Washington Post called it a work of art that expands horizons, and The Guardian described it as mystifying and provocative. It received numerous nominations at the Golden Joystick Awards, The Game Awards, and the DICE Awards.

The PC version, developed by Nixxes, will support upscaling and frame generation technologies from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, but it remains unclear whether these include the most advanced features, such as DLSS 4.5, multi-frame generation, FSR 4, or XeSS 3. Additionally, gameplay and cutscenes will support a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Death Stranding 2 also supports DualSense wireless controllers. However, it remains unclear if DualSense-exclusive features, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, will require a wired connection – as is the case with its predecessor and most other games. Meanwhile, 3D audio is supported through Dolby Access, DTS Sound Unbound, and Windows Sonic for Headphones.

Sony will outline new gameplay modes and features coming to the PC and PS5 versions sometime next month. That might also be when Kojima Productions reveals the system requirements.

The announcement came at the beginning of a stream that included info on numerous other upcoming PC games. Konami revealed several titles, including the first-person Silent Hill Townfall, a new 2D Castlevania game, and remasters of Metal Gear Solid 4 and Peace Walker. Saber Interactive unveiled a game based on the John Wick films, and Sony confirmed that a public server test for Marathon will begin on February 12. The extraction shooter, which follows the 1990s macOS series, launches on March 5 for Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles.

Ubisoft also unveiled Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition, which launches on Steam, the Ubisoft Store, and consoles this Friday. The package includes the MS-DOS, PlayStation, Atari Jaguar, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance versions of the original 1995 Rayman game, plus a never-before-released Super NES prototype and other enhancements.