First look: SlimeVR is broadening its motion-tracking ecosystem with a new generation of compact, inexpensive devices that promise full-body coverage without the need for base stations or camera arrays. Called Butterfly Trackers, the new modules have entered the preorder phase through a crowdfunding campaign.

The Butterfly Trackers operate on inertial measurement units, translating small changes in orientation and acceleration into precise movement data. Unlike optical tracking systems, which depend on cameras and line-of-sight calibration, these sensors function entirely on their own readings, allowing for unrestricted 360-degree positioning.

SlimeVR reports a latency under 15 milliseconds and a positional accuracy within 0.39 to 1.97 inches, sufficient for detailed limb tracking, though not sensitive enough to capture extremely fine motions like finger tremors.

Each tracker weighs less than 0.35 ounces and measures under 0.28 inches thick, making them light and unobtrusive when strapped to arms, legs, torso, or other body parts.

Data is transmitted wirelessly to a receiver – be it a PC, smartphone, or VR headset – over distances exceeding 33 feet. The SlimeVR server software then aggregates data from multiple sensors into a cohesive motion model.

Where most motion-capture systems rely on camera triangulation or fiducial markers, the Butterfly setup avoids visual obstruction issues entirely. The self-contained nature of IMU tracking ensures consistent performance even in small or cluttered rooms, a notable advantage for home studios and VR setups. The design also lowers barriers for creators seeking motion data without the expense or space demands of optical rigs.

On the software side, SlimeVR provides native integration with SteamVR. The trackers also support Open Sound Control and Virtual Motion Capture standards, with direct compatibility extensions for 3D applications like Blender and Unity. For VTubers, that means real-time avatar movement with low latency; for developers and researchers, it offers straightforward motion data streaming into custom pipelines.

Battery longevity has been designed with extended sessions in mind. Each tracker is rated for more than 48 hours of operation on a single charge.

Crowdfunding backers can reserve a six-tracker bundle for $279, though as with all campaigns hosted on Crowd Supply, delivery timelines and production details still carry some uncertainty.

Still, for its cost and specification profile, the Butterfly system positions SlimeVR as one of the few companies successfully bridging the performance of professional motion-capture rigs with the accessibility of consumer VR hardware.