Why it matters: Lords of the Fallen 2 has the potential to be one of PC gaming's sleeper hits of 2026, especially among Soulslike fans. Now, publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks have published the minimum and recommended specs for the action RPG.

Lords of the Fallen 2's PC requirements have popped up on the game's Epic Games Store page. The specs are on the higher end – at least when it comes to the recommended GPU.

The minimum specs ask for at least an Intel i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and at least an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700. That's a bit of a jump from the previous game's GTX 1060/RX 590 requirements, though the CPU and RAM requirements are unchanged.

The recommended specs for the Unreal Engine 5-powered game ask for something a little beefier. The CPU goes up slightly to an Intel i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 – again, the same as the last game – memory requirements are hiked to 16GB, and the GPU is now at least an RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT. For comparison, the last Lords of the Fallen recommended at least an RTX 2060 or RX 5700.

Expect a more detailed breakdown of Lords of the Fallen 2's system requirements, including frame rates, resolutions, and more, closer to the game's launch date. There is still no confirmed release window beyond it landing sometime in 2026 – the store page simply says it is "coming soon."

Lords of the Fallen 2 is currently an Epic Games Store exclusive, though CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski has hinted that it could also come to Steam on day one.

As someone who liked the original 2014 version, I quite enjoyed the most recent Lords of the Fallen game. The series has always lived in the shadows of Dark Souls, but it's generally regarded as one of the better imitators.

The upcoming sequel promises a more immersive environment, bigger and better boss fights, new combat mechanics such as jumping, and extra gore and dismemberment. It all looks pretty gorgeous, too.