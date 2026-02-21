Why it matters: Graphics card overclocking records don't usually involve budget hardware. For example, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 – a card that launched at $1,599 – set the world record for discrete GPU frequency. That record has just been shattered, not by another high-end flagship, but by a $300 AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT.

AMD teamed up with two well-known overclockers, Bill Alverson (aka "Sampson") and Splave, to push a Radeon RX 9060 XT to 4,769 MHz. That's a new world record for GPU frequency – and it wasn't even close to the previous mark.

Splave actually held the previous record himself, having pushed an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 to 4,020 MHz on a discrete GPU, while the integrated GPU record sat at 4.25 GHz. Those were the numbers to beat going into this challenge – and both got absolutely dusted.

The attempt went down at AMD's facility in Markham, Ontario, and AMD posted a video on the AMD Gaming YouTube channel (above). In the clip, the duo starts with air cooling to see how far they could push the clocks, then moves on to liquid nitrogen. Splave predicted they'd probably hit around 4.4 to 4.5 GHz, but the silicon apparently had more headroom than even he expected.

To put that 4,769 MHz number in perspective, the RX 9060 XT ships with a base clock of 1,700 MHz, a game clock of 2,530 MHz, and a max boost of 3,130 MHz. This overclocking pushed the card roughly 52 percent beyond its rated boost speed – pretty wild for a GPU in this price range.

One thing worth noting is that the video doesn't provide a full technical breakdown. It doesn't show voltage settings, temperatures, or exactly what they ran to hit those peaks. There's also no mention of whether the chip was the 8GB or 16GB variant, though the latter seems more likely. You can briefly spot Splave using what looks like a custom AMD internal tool to adjust clocks, but that's about it.

The timing is also worth noting. AMD's board partners have reportedly been hiking RX 9060 XT prices lately, with 16GB models starting at $329 on Newegg and climbing much higher. A flashy world record won't fix that, but it does keep the card in the headlines.