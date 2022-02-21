OverClock Checking Tool (OCCT) 10.1.1
This application will let you benchmark and overclock your system components.
Download
What's New
Certified
Similar to 7
The name OCCT comes from OverClock Checking Tool. This application will let you benchmark and overclock your system components. OCCT is the most popular all-in-one stability check and stress test tool available.
It generates heavy loads on your components while checking for errors, and will detect stability issues faster than anything else. OCCT embeds HwInfo's monitoring engine to get precise readings and diagnose issues faster.
Features:
- Up to 16-core support ( for instance, up to a Quad-Kentsfield or an Octo-Conroe )
- Customizable tests ( Duration, Priority, CPU or RAM, ... )
- CPU and Motherboard detection
- Monitoring support through 3rd party application ( i.e. MBM5, Speedfan and Everest Ultimate Edition 3.50 or above )
- Can produce graphs showing temperature and voltages during the test : Unique feature !
- Multi-language support
Don't let your work go to waste
Ensure your computer is stable before working on your beloved projects - don't let a reboot or memory corruption put your hard work to waste
Is this a game bug or my computer?
Find out by stress-testing your components. If anything's wrong, OCCT will pick it up and tell you ! By having a wide-range of test integrated, you'll be able to pinpoint which one is faulty.
Stop wasting time with after-sale services
Find out which component is faulty and gain time by giving after-sale services proof your hardware is faulty. I don't promise you it'll go smooth, but at least, you'll have backup.
Modern monitoring dashboard
Create easy-to-read, attractive monitoring dashboards showing how your component is behaving in real-time.
Check your cooling
OCCT test will make your components go all out. If anything is wrong with your cooling, you'll quickly know.
The ultimate CPU test
OCCT's CPU test gives you full control on which core is tested - Cycle through cores, know which one generated an error, invert them... Lots of fun there.
Squeeze every MHz of your components
OCCT will help you pinpoint ideal values for your overclocked components and ensures rock-stable day-to-day usage.
What's New:
UI
- Bugfix : it is now again impossible to change the currently active tab when a test is running
Monitoring
- Bugfix : The waiting screen can be displayed several times in the monitoring section
CPU
- Alder lake CPU's e-cores were incorrectly considered as having HT enabled in advanced thread mode
- Bugfix : On some rare occasions, no cores were selected in the Advanced thread section when first displayed
Software similar to OverClock Checking Tool (OCCT) 7
-
MSI Afterburner is an overclocking utility that works with all graphics cards. Main features include GPU/Shader/Memory clock adjustment, advanced fan speed and GPU voltage control.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Cinebench is the perfect tool to compare CPU and graphics performance across various systems and platforms. Best of all: it's free.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS
-
System information, system diagnostics and benchmarking solution for enthusiasts users.
- Free to Try
- Windows
-
Completely awesome cross-platform benchmark that measures the performance of your computer's processor and memory.
- Free to Try
- Windows/macOS/Linux/Android
-
More similar downloads