The name OCCT comes from OverClock Checking Tool. This application will let you benchmark and overclock your system components. OCCT is the most popular all-in-one stability check and stress test tool available.

It generates heavy loads on your components while checking for errors, and will detect stability issues faster than anything else. OCCT embeds HwInfo's monitoring engine to get precise readings and diagnose issues faster.

Features:

Up to 16-core support ( for instance, up to a Quad-Kentsfield or an Octo-Conroe )

Customizable tests ( Duration, Priority, CPU or RAM, ... )

CPU and Motherboard detection

Monitoring support through 3rd party application ( i.e. MBM5, Speedfan and Everest Ultimate Edition 3.50 or above )

Can produce graphs showing temperature and voltages during the test : Unique feature !

Multi-language support

Don't let your work go to waste

Ensure your computer is stable before working on your beloved projects - don't let a reboot or memory corruption put your hard work to waste

Is this a game bug or my computer?

Find out by stress-testing your components. If anything's wrong, OCCT will pick it up and tell you ! By having a wide-range of test integrated, you'll be able to pinpoint which one is faulty.

Stop wasting time with after-sale services

Find out which component is faulty and gain time by giving after-sale services proof your hardware is faulty. I don't promise you it'll go smooth, but at least, you'll have backup.

Modern monitoring dashboard

Create easy-to-read, attractive monitoring dashboards showing how your component is behaving in real-time.

Check your cooling

OCCT test will make your components go all out. If anything is wrong with your cooling, you'll quickly know.

The ultimate CPU test

OCCT's CPU test gives you full control on which core is tested - Cycle through cores, know which one generated an error, invert them... Lots of fun there.

Squeeze every MHz of your components

OCCT will help you pinpoint ideal values for your overclocked components and ensures rock-stable day-to-day usage.

What's New:

UI

Bugfix : it is now again impossible to change the currently active tab when a test is running

Monitoring

Bugfix : The waiting screen can be displayed several times in the monitoring section

CPU