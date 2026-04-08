Why it matters: Amazon is finally pulling the plug on some of its oldest Kindle hardware, ending support for e-readers and Kindle Fire tablets released in 2012 and earlier. From May 20, the affected devices will no longer be able to purchase, borrow, or download new content directly from the Kindle Store, marking the end of the line for gadgets that, in some cases, have outlasted entire smartphone ecosystems.

The list of devices stretches all the way back to the original 2007 Kindle and includes the Kindle 2, Kindle DX, Kindle DX Graphite, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle 4, Kindle Touch, Kindle 5, and the first-generation Kindle Paperwhite.

On the tablet side, Amazon is also cutting off the first-gen Kindle Fire, second-gen Kindle Fire, Kindle Fire HD 7, and Kindle Fire HD 8.9. Essentially, if your device still has a physical keyboard or dates back to the early days of Amazon's tablets, the countdown is on.

Full list of affected devices

Kindle (2007)

Kindle 2

Kindle DX

Kindle DX Graphite

Kindle Keyboard

Kindle 4

Kindle Touch

Kindle 5

Kindle Paperwhite (1st generation)

Kindle Fire (1st generation)

Kindle Fire (2nd generation)

Kindle Fire HD 7

Kindle Fire HD 8.9

The move doesn't mean these devices are about to become instant e-waste. Owners will still be able to read books that are already downloaded, and their libraries will remain accessible through newer Kindle hardware, the Kindle mobile app, and Kindle for Web.

Once the deadline passes, these older models will lose direct access to Amazon's ebook storefront. Moreover, if one of the devices is deregistered or factory reset after the cutoff, it cannot be re-registered.

That last part has not gone down well with longtime Kindle users. Some owners are frustrated that perfectly functional devices are being nudged toward retirement simply because they are old.

There is, however, a partial workaround. While Amazon is shutting off store access on the devices themselves, sideloading should still give users a way to load books manually. That won't be as seamless as buying from the Kindle Store on-device, but it does mean some of these aging readers may still have life left in them.

Amazon is also trying to soften the blow with a 20 percent discount on a new Kindle and a $20 eBook credit for affected users, though that's unlikely to appease many people.