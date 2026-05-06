In brief: Developer Cyan Worlds is bringing remakes of two of its most popular adventure games to modern consoles. Myst is heading to the PlayStation 5 and PS VR2, and Riven will be available on both of those platforms as well as the Xbox Series and the Microsoft Store (Myst is already available on the latest Xbox and the Microsoft Store).

On the PS5, players will have access to HDR and 4K gameplay as well as PS5 Pro enhancements and support for ray tracing. HDR / 4K and ray tracing are also supported on the Xbox and Microsoft Store versions, we're told.

Myst is arguably one of the most influential PC games in history. It arrived on September 24, 1993, for the Macintosh before landing on Windows the following March. Despite launching within three months of first-person shooter Doom, Myst felt far more advanced in terms of visual fidelity. In fact, it was so far ahead of its time that developer Cyan didn't even know until late in the game's development if it would be feasible to run on CD-ROM.

Related reading: What the creators of Doom and Myst thought of each other's games in 1993

For nearly a decade, Myst held the record as the best-selling computer game of all time, and rightfully so. The game helped promote the CD-ROM as the must-have PC accessory of the 90s largely through its use of a compelling story and graphics that had to be seen to be believed. It was the polar opposite of Doom's fast-paced action, but it worked.

Riven, the sequel to Myst, hit stores a few years later. The game's plot picks up where the original left off, and fans happily ate it up. Riven became the best-selling game of 1997, selling 1.5 million copies in its first year. The game was remastered in mid-2024, and that appears to be the edition on offer here.

Both games are scheduled to launch on their respective platforms on May 19, and will be priced at $34.99 each.