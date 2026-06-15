Looking ahead: Capcom has updated the product page for Onimusha: Way of the Sword with a full breakdown of graphics modes, output resolutions, and target frame rates across PS5, Xbox Series, and PC – along with detailed system requirements covering 1080p, 1440p, and 4K at Low through Ultra settings.

Way of the Sword is the first new mainline entry in the series since Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams in 2006 – a gap of nearly two decades. That said, the series hasn't been entirely dormant: it produced several spin-offs and side projects, including remasters, the VR title Onimusha VR: Shadow Team, and the browser-based multiplayer game Onimusha Soul.

Casual PC players running older mid-range hardware will be able to get the game running at 1080p/30fps, though the minimum CPU (Intel Core i5-8400) is now eight years old. Those targeting 4K/60fps on Ultra with upscaling will need something more modern on both the CPU and GPU front.

Minimum requirements (for 1080p / 30fps, Low settings)

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1660 Super (6GB) or Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB)

Recommended requirements (for 1080p / 60fps, Medium settings)

Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 Super (8GB) or Radeon RX 6600 (8GB)

Recommended requirements (for 1440p / 60fps, High settings)

Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (16GB) or Radeon RX 6750 XT (12GB)

Recommended requirements (for 4K / 60fps, Ultra settings)

Intel Core i5-12400 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (12GB) or Radeon RX 7900 XT (20GB)

All configurations require Windows 11 and at least 50GB of SSD storage.

Capcom confirmed the September 25 launch date during Sony's State of Play, covering PS5 and Xbox Series, while the Nintendo Switch 2 version was announced separately during a Nintendo Direct. All versions including PC will ship simultaneously.

If you're curious about this upcoming title, you don't have to wait for months to experience the gameplay for yourself, a playable demo is currently live on PS5, Xbox, and Steam.

Way of the Sword is a dark fantasy action-adventure that follows the exploits of samurai warrior Miyamoto Musashi as he embarks on a mission to save Kyoto, threatened by supernatural beings during the Edo period. While the sword is Musashi's primary weapon, he also carries the Oni Gauntlet, a sentient artifact that absorbs the souls of defeated enemies and unleashes superhuman abilities in combat.