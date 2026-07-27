What just happened? Samsung Electronics has expanded its semiconductor partnership with Broadcom to focus on AI chips, bringing together chip design, manufacturing, and memory in a deal that could run through the end of the decade. The companies said the agreement covers memory chips, contract manufacturing, and advanced packaging, with total activity expected to exceed $200 billion by 2030. The partnership gives Broadcom deeper access to Samsung's production capabilities, while Samsung secures longer-term demand for its most advanced fabs.

At a technical level, the deal is built around closer integration between Broadcom's ASIC designs and Samsung's manufacturing stack. Broadcom's next-generation communications chips will be produced using Samsung's sub-2-nanometer process, putting them at the leading edge of chip scaling, where efficiency and heat management are becoming increasingly challenging.

The two companies are also working on next-generation high-bandwidth memory, a critical component for AI systems that need to move large amounts of data quickly. As models grow larger, memory bandwidth has become a limiting factor, making tighter coordination between logic chips and memory increasingly important.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in how AI hardware is being developed. Large tech companies are moving toward custom-built chips designed for specific workloads rather than relying solely on general-purpose GPUs. That trend is pushing chip designers and manufacturers toward closer, longer-term collaborations.

For Samsung, the deal is also about strengthening its position in the foundry market, where it competes with TSMC. Securing consistent, high-volume work from a company like Broadcom could help improve utilization at its advanced manufacturing facilities.

Samsung has been trying to attract more customers for its most advanced nodes. Earlier this year, the company said it expected to win additional 2-nanometer orders following discussions with major tech firms. Its leadership has also pointed to ongoing talks around next-generation memory, including HBM4E and HBM5.

Samsung has landed large contracts before, including a $16.5 billion deal to produce chips for Tesla. But the Broadcom agreement stands out for its scope, covering multiple parts of the semiconductor process rather than a single product line.

The timing comes as demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow and become more specialized. Performance gains are increasingly tied to how chips, memory, and packaging work together rather than improvements in any single component.