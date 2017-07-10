As more companies look to the cloud to solve their data and operational needs, the demand for IT security specialists will rise in tandem. Becoming one of these experts takes work, but thanks to the IT Security Specialist Super Bundle, you won't have to sit through years of classes to get there.

Bringing more than 100 hours of training to the table, this collection will train you to pass ten different certification exams. Jump in, and you'll start learning how to design, oversee and assess an enterprise's security needs. You'll dive into cloud security fundamentals and discover advanced security skills to engineer solutions to today's online threats. This is the course outline:

CompTIA Security+ SY0-401

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP)

Cisco 210-260: CCNA Security

Risk Management Professional (RMP)

CSA Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK)

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI)

This training pack is loaded with practice exams and user-friendly guidance, so you can keep up with your instruction and effectively gauge when you're ready to break into the field.

Normally retailing for $3,289, the IT Security Specialist Super Bundle is available to our readers with a special discount, taking the final price down to only $59.

Related Reads Prepare to ace multiple IT certifications with the Ultimate Computer Security Bundle