According to market research group Verto Analytics, 25 percent of Windows PC owners and 21 percent of Windows laptop owners are planning to switch to macOS. The firm conducted a survey among adult PC users asking them if they planned to buy an Apple as their next computer (either laptop or desktop) in the next 6 to 24 months.

A surprising number of respondents (from a sample of 6,000 current Windows PC owners) said they were going to purchase a Mac or MacBook in the next six months. The company proposed a similar question to Apple owners, asking if they planned to switch to Windows for their next computer. Somewhat less surprising, only two percent said they were going to switch to PC.

According to the data, those with incomes higher than $150,000 per year are the most likely consumers to switch to Apple. Twenty percent of those surveyed in that income bracket are buying a Mac. Oddly, the data also shows that the second most likely income bracket to make the shift is those making under $15,000 per year at 14 percent.

“However, a further drilldown shows that these lower income respondents are also in their teens [18-19] or twenties, suggesting parental assistance,” says Verto. Those making between $30 - 40,000 per year were the least likely to be purchasing an Apple computer or laptop at just seven percent.

The results of this survey appear to show a shift away from Microsoft toward Apple, but could the data be skewed in some way? According to Microsoft, last holiday season they posted the best sales numbers ever for the Surface line of computers.

"The combination of excitement for the innovation of Surface coupled with the disappointment of the new MacBook Pro – especially among professionals – is leading more and more people to make the switch to Surface."

If Redmond powerhouse’s blog is to be believed, “More people are switching from Macs to Surface than ever before,” not the other way around. We're also hearing a lot from professionals who used to favor the Mac Pro, they're switching to Windows due to the accessible hardware in multiple configurations and the different upgrade paths.

Microsoft also called the MacBook Pro a “disappointment,” which helped Surface sales. While Apple's latest laptop refresh did come with its fair share of criticism, it still earned an aggregate review score of 82. Only five out of 69 reviews of the 13” MacBook Pro were categorized as “bad.”

So is Verto’s data off or is Microsoft puffing themselves up to make the Surface look better than it really is? We’ll have to wait to see where this trend goes over the next few months and this upcoming holiday season.