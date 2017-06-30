Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk recently revealed on Twitter that Godot, the name of the digging machine used by his tunnel boring operation, has completed its first segment of tunnel beneath Los Angeles.

Although Musk didn’t specify the exact location and length of the first tunnel, one can deduce from subsequent tweets that the experimental dig likely took place right across the street from SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

In his most recent post, Musk said they’ve just installed the steel skeleton of the car / pod elevator, adding that it should be operational by next week.

Just installed steel skeleton of the car/pod elevator. Should be operating next week. pic.twitter.com/DIZW7zuWaA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2017



What seemingly started out as a joke out of Musk’s frustration for traffic in Los Angeles quickly bloomed into a new company. The Boring Company, as it’s called, intends to dig subterranean tunnels under the city of LA that’ll be used to transport people and goods at speeds of more than 120 mph.

Many have dismissed Musk’s idea as being virtually impossible but if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Musk over time, it’s that if he sets his mind to something, there’s a good chance that he’ll figure out a way to make it happen.

With the technical aspects seemingly worked out, one would think that the biggest hurdle moving forward will be getting approval from officials to carve out tunnels under the city.