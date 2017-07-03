Last year the folks at LibreVR released a little tool called Revive, billed as "proof-of-concept compatibility layer between the Oculus SDK and OpenVR" that basically allowed Rift exclusives to be played on the Vive. Oculus took steps to break cross platform compatibility, only to have the move backfire on them, with Revive circumventing Oculus’ DRM altogether and actually opening the door to playing pirated games. Oculus eventually backed down from doing hardware checks.

In an interesting turn of events, Oculus founder Palmer Luckey, who is no longer with the company, has pledged to donate $2,000 per month to the very same project. Revive developer Jules Blok confirmed Luckey's involvement with a short post in his Patreon account: "As some of you suspected the sudden extreme jump in the pledge amount is indeed by Palmer Luckey. I’d like to thank him for his pledge and everything he has done for the VR community as a whole.”

Oculus’ founder departed the company back in March after months of silence following backlash from much of the tech community for his financial support of an anti-Clinton trolling group known as Nimble America during the US election. While he hasn’t openly spoken about his time at the company since the Facebook acquisition, the move suggest that at least when it comes to Rift exclusivity, they didn’t always see eye to eye.

To be fair, without openly criticizing exclusives, Luckey has long seemed indifferent to locking down content to one platform. “If customers buy a game from us, I don’t care if they mod it to run on whatever they want,” Luckey commented in a Reddit post last year.

Facebook hasn’t been as open but one could argue that their stance is justifiable, given that they help fund many of the VR projects that they lock into a limited-time exclusive. These sort of arrangements are still a prevalent business strategy in the console world.