Nvidia is partnering with Baidu, China's largest internet search company, to accelerate research into artificial intelligence. The three main areas of research include cloud computing, self driving cars, and AI assistants.

According to the press release, Nvidia and Baidu plans include:

Bring next-generation Nvidia Volta GPUs to Baidu Cloud, providing cloud customers with the world's leading deep learning platform.

Adopt Nvidia's Drive PX platform for Baidu's self-driving car initiative, and develop self-driving cars with major Chinese carmakers.

Optimize Baidu's PaddlePaddle open source deep learning framework for Nvidia Volta GPUs and make it widely available to academics and researchers.

Bring AI capabilities to Chinese consumers by adding Baidu's DuerOS conversational AI system to Nvidia Shield TV.

Bring next-generation Nvidia Volta GPUs to Baidu Cloud, providing cloud customers with the world's leading deep learning platform.

Adopt Nvidia's Drive PX platform for Baidu's self-driving car initiative, and develop self-driving cars with major Chinese carmakers.

Optimize Baidu's PaddlePaddle open source deep learning framework for Nvidia Volta GPUs and make it widely available to academics and researchers.

Bring AI capabilities to Chinese consumers by adding Baidu's DuerOS conversational AI system to Nvidia Shield TV.

Ian Buck, Nvidia's VP and general manager of accelerated computing stated, "We believe AI is the most powerful technology force of our time, with the potential to revolutionize every industry. Our collaboration aligns our exceptional technical resources to create AI computing platforms for all developers -- from academic research, startups creating breakthrough AI applications, and autonomous vehicles."

Nvidia is betting big on self driving technology. Just this past June, Nvidia announced strategic partnerships with European automakers such as Volvo and Volkswagen. That's in addition to existing partnerships with Toyota, Tesla, Audi, and Mercedes. For its part, Baidu is also partnering with several Chinese auto manufacturers to build self driving cars.