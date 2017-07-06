Sony said back in March that it would soon be adding PlayStation 4 titles to its cloud-based gaming service, PlayStation Now. On Thursday, Sony made good on its promise with the addition of 20 PS4 games to the PS Now library. The new entries, spanning span a variety of genres including action adventure, real-time strategy, fighting, racing and more, are as follows:

Killzone Shadow Fall

God of War 3 Remastered

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

WWE 2K16

Tropico 5

Ultra Street Fighter IV

F1 2015

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Evolve

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

Resogun

Helldivers

Broken Age

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Grim Fandango Remastered

Akiba’s Beat

Castlestorm Definitive Edition

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Nidhogg

Super Mega Baseball

Sony notes that its cloud gaming catalog now consists of more than 500 titles, all of which are playable via Windows PC or on the PlayStation 4 with a single subscription.

Speaking of, Sony is offering a seven-day free trial for those that haven’t yet given its service a shot. If you decide the membership is for you, Sony has brought back its $9.99 introductory rate for the first month / $99.99 for a full year that you’ll want to take advantage of. The reduced rate is only valid for new subscribers through September 22.

It’s worth pointing out that Sony will be discontinuing PlayStation Now service across a variety of devices including PlayStation 3, PS Vita, smart TVs and Sony Blu-ray players on August 15 in order to focus exclusively on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.