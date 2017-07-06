Sony said back in March that it would soon be adding PlayStation 4 titles to its cloud-based gaming service, PlayStation Now. On Thursday, Sony made good on its promise with the addition of 20 PS4 games to the PS Now library. The new entries, spanning span a variety of genres including action adventure, real-time strategy, fighting, racing and more, are as follows:
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- WWE 2K16
- Tropico 5
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- F1 2015
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Evolve
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- Resogun
- Helldivers
- Broken Age
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Akiba’s Beat
- Castlestorm Definitive Edition
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Nidhogg
- Super Mega Baseball
Sony notes that its cloud gaming catalog now consists of more than 500 titles, all of which are playable via Windows PC or on the PlayStation 4 with a single subscription.
Speaking of, Sony is offering a seven-day free trial for those that haven’t yet given its service a shot. If you decide the membership is for you, Sony has brought back its $9.99 introductory rate for the first month / $99.99 for a full year that you’ll want to take advantage of. The reduced rate is only valid for new subscribers through September 22.
It’s worth pointing out that Sony will be discontinuing PlayStation Now service across a variety of devices including PlayStation 3, PS Vita, smart TVs and Sony Blu-ray players on August 15 in order to focus exclusively on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.