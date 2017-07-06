Just in time for Game of Thrones’ newest season, Hulu has announced that you’ll now be able to watch HBO programming through its service. Not for free or included in your current subscription, of course. The premium network is available as an add-on that will set you back $14.99, which is exactly the same you’ll pay for the standalone HBO Now service.

If you’re already invested in Hulu as your primary source for streaming video the new add-on gives you the added convenience of getting one bill and installing only one app, but otherwise it’s priced the same as on most other streaming services where an HBO package is offered.

Hulu is also launching a Cinemax add-on today for $9.99 monthly. The streaming video company is promising a “seamless” integration that will include the live, linear HBO and Cinemax channels, plus on-demand libraries of their respective original shows and movie collections.

The new add-ons only work on devices that have been updated with Hulu’s redesigned user experience, which arrived in May alongside its live streaming service. Currently, that means they’re available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, and Xbox One, with more platforms due to be added soon.

Customers who pay for the HBO add-on will be able to sign into the HBO Now app with their Hulu account credentials so you are not necessarily tied to Hulu anyway.