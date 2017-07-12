For most of us, making a purchase from one of Apple’s many services and platforms - the App Store, iTunes, iBooks, Apple Music, etc. - means using a credit/debit card linked to an Apple ID, or one of the company’s gift cards. But that’s about to change: PayPal has announced it is rolling out a payment option for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch users.

Launching today, users in Mexico, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK can now buy their apps, movies, music, and more from Apple using the popular online payments system. The company says it will be expanding to other locations, including the US, “soon.”

Anyone with a new or existing Apple ID that wants to use PayPal just needs to open the account settings in iTunes and select “PayPal” in the Payment Methods options.

“Once PayPal has been selected, all future purchases with the customer's Apple ID will be automatically charged to their PayPal account. This includes purchases of apps, music, movies, TV shows, and books, as well as Apple Music subscriptions and iCloud storage,” PayPal explains.

Some have noted that PayPal was previously available for Apple users but support was apparently limited, and it was eventually removed as an option for the majority of people.

The company is also bringing PayPal One Touch to Apple ID accounts. It allows quick payments to be made using laptops, tablets, and smartphones by securely storing login info on a device. PayPal calls the system a "secure and versatile payment method to meet the growing demand for digital entertainment."