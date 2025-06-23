Apple MacBook Air M4
The MacBook Air M4 is an excellent laptop, suitable for most users. It offers a good balance of performance and price, and is one of Apple’s products that offers exceptional value. While not compelling for those with M2 or M3 models, it's a worthwhile upgrade for M1 users due to design, performance, and battery gains. The main drawback is the screen, which is ageing compared to competitors and lacks features like ProMotion, matte options, and OLED variants.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
88
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
Excellent:7
Good:2
Average:0
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 862 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
$849 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Lower starting price than the previous-generation
- Sizable performance uplift from M2 and even from M3
- Supports two external displays (with the MacBook lid open)
- RAM gets a boost, even in the base model
- Best-in-class touchpad
- Sky Blue looks nice
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Some ultraportable Windows laptops outpace it
- Battery life falls off a little versus 2024 model
- Display tech remains solid, but is starting to appear dated alongside OLED
- Apple Intelligence is still a mixed bag
- Expensive upgrades
- Screen is only 60Hz
- Lacks ports
- Notch is still silly