Reviewers Liked

  • Lower starting price than the previous-generation
  • Sizable performance uplift from M2 and even from M3
  • Supports two external displays (with the MacBook lid open)
  • RAM gets a boost, even in the base model
  • Best-in-class touchpad
  • Sky Blue looks nice

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Some ultraportable Windows laptops outpace it
  • Battery life falls off a little versus 2024 model
  • Display tech remains solid, but is starting to appear dated alongside OLED
  • Apple Intelligence is still a mixed bag
  • Expensive upgrades
  • Screen is only 60Hz
  • Lacks ports
  • Notch is still silly