Microsoft is officially pulling the plug on Windows Phone, meaning the ill-fated mobile operating system will no longer receive software updates or technical support. The decision comes just over 3 years after the latest version (8.1) shipped to users, and while the platform never really gained any significant traction next to iOS and Android, AdDuplex estimates that nearly 80 percent of all Windows-powered phones are still running Windows Phone 7, 8, or 8.1.

Microsoft isn't done with mobile just yet, but Windows 10 Mobile, the mobile extension of its desktop operating system, is not doing particularly well either. As of the end of 2016, all of the various Windows phone operating systems combined had a market share of 0.3%.

With no new flagship Windows 10 Mobile phone expected for the rest of this year and barely any feature updates in the recent Windows 10 Mobile Creators Update, it’s clear that the company is no longer focusing its efforts on Windows for phones. Instead, they are focusing on getting their apps and cloud based services on iOS and Android devices.

CEO Satya Nadella teased earlier this year that the company is still interested in making smartphones, though they may not look like traditional phones.