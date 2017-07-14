Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of Ernest Cline’s 2011 science-fiction novel Ready Player One won’t arrive until next spring. That leaves plenty of time for Warner Bros. to properly hype the flick which is exactly what they’re doing starting today.

In lieu of a proper trailer, Entertainment Weekly as part of its Comic-Con preview has published a “first look” photo loaded to the brim with all sorts of nostalgic pop culture and book references.

The image in question shows actor Tye Sheridan, perhaps best known for his role as Cyclops in X-Men: Apocalypse, as lead character Wade Watts using a VR headset and haptic feedback hardware in his private sanctuary – a van hidden in a junkyard – to dive deep into the virtual reality wonderland that is OASIS.

Among the noteworthy items shown in the teaser image include a He-Man and the Masters of the Universe lunchbox, a Garbage Pail Kids sticker, a Carl’s Jr bag and a Wired magazine cover. Expect to learn more about the movie next week during San Diego Comic-Con 2017.

Ready Player One is set to hit theaters on March 30, 2018.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.

Related Reads World's largest cloning factory says it can clone humans but public not ready to accept it