Good Morning America on Monday revealed the second official trailer for Blade Runner 2049, the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult classic.

This second installment arrives just over two months after the first full-length trailer dropped. The film’s original teaser was published back in December.

Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford alongside a supporting cast that includes Dave Bautista, Sylvia Hoeks, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright and Jared Leto, among others. It is directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on a screenplay by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

LAPD Officer K, a new blade runner played by Gosling, discovers a secret that could spell the end for humanity. His investigation leads him to Rick Deckard, a former blade runner played by Ford that disappeared 30 years ago. Ford’s Deckard lets on that they were “being hunted” and well, the rest remains a mystery for now.

Blade Runner 2049 lands in theaters on October 6, 2017.

