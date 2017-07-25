HP on Tuesday added two new All-in-One (AIO) devices to its Pavilion line. The PC maker is pitching the machines as a no-compromise solution for the entire family – fitting considering they’re being announced just in time for the back-to-school season.

Powered by Intel’s 7th generation Core processors, the new 24- and 27-inch Pavilion AIOs are 40 percent thinner than the models they replace with a panel thickness of just 8.5mm. Buyers can choose between FHD or QHD edge-to-edge touch displays although notably, only the smaller version is available with the thin bezels.

The display offers a tilt range of -5 degrees to +35 degrees and is rated to the equivalent of three adjustments a day for nine years. In other words, the die-cast aluminum and metal stand should be rather durable.

Other amenities include dual front-firing speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen complete with fabric overlay and a privacy-minded webcam that physically tucks away when not in use. Buyers also have the option of outfitting the machine with AMD Radeon 530 discrete graphics, solid state storage and up to 16GB of RAM for an added boost in visually-intensive applications.

I/O ports include a 3-in-1 media card slot, one USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports as well as HDMI-in and HDMI-out connections.

Pricing and availability weren’t mentioned in HP’s announcement outside of “coming soon” although unconfirmed reports suggest the new Pavilion AIOs will start around the $750 mark.