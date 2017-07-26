Sometimes you just need a little extra performance to run a new game and other times PC gamers are left wondering if hardware will ever meet their expectations of providing lifelike graphics. EVGA is aiming to satisfy gamers with extreme performance wishes and take the crown of world's fastest graphics card for consumers.

The GTX 1080 Ti K|NGP|N is claimed to be the most capable graphics card for overclocking compared to any other aftermarket cards. These claims are not all smoke and mirrors either. Overclocking expert Vince Lucido holds four world records using the Kingpin edition card named after him.

Notably, the Kingpin edition is guaranteed to reach a clock speed of 2025Mhz utilizing the on board iCX cooling system. If higher clocks or a reduction in size for this behemoth of a card are desired, EVGA is offering their Hydro Copper Waterblock to turn it into a single-slot liquid cooled monster.

In order to fight for the title of fastest graphics card, a total of nine thermal sensors were crammed onto the card for precise temperature readings of memory and the digital VRM. Also, to aid stability when overclocking and to keep noise down for enthusiasts, asynchronous fan control can be utilized so that each of the three fans can be independently configured. Full control of the card, including its RGB lighting, is available using EVGA Precision XOC software.

If practical users exist for such a graphics card, three Mini DisplayPort 1.4 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and one dual-link DVI port can be found on the rear to allow for a triple monitor setup. Although with an MSRP of $999, it is unlikely that anyone with practicality in mind is after this model.