The ecommerce giant is looking to get even bigger by holding what it is calling the "nation's largest job fair" on August 2nd. In order to sustain and improve its vast fulfillment and distribution network, Amazon is aiming to employ up to 50,000 people in total.

According to Amazon's press release, the number of full-time positions may be in the tens of thousands. Applicants are being invited to tour and interview at ten different fulfillment centers within the United States. Human resources, IT, and business operations personnel are among some of the full-time in demand positions.

Amazon Jobs Day events will be held at the company’s fulfillment centers in the following locations: Baltimore, Maryland

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Etna, Ohio

Fall River, Massachusetts

Hebron, Kentucky

Kenosha, Wisconsin

Kent, Washington

Robbinsville, New Jersey

Romeoville, Illinois

Whitestown, Indiana

In addition to the ten locations where full and part-time employment is being offered, Buffalo, New York, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma fulfillment center locations will be allowing walk-in interviews for part-time positions from 8 a.m. to noon (local time). Walk-in applicants are eligible to receive a job offer on the day of the event.

All employees hired by Amazon have the opportunity to have up to 95% of their college tuition paid for in advance if they wish to pursue a career path that is considered in demand, with no obligation to put newly learned skills to work at Amazon.

Extensive vacation day packages of up to five weeks, health insurance, a retirement plan with stock contributions, and flexible time off for parents with young children are also among the benefits offered to full-time employees.