Back in 2016, rumors surfaced claiming Rockstar had started preliminary work on Grand Theft Auto 6. Today, we’ve seen possible evidence that the game is further along in its development cycle than expected, all thanks to the resume of a stunt man/motion capture actor.

As noted by this NeoGAF thread, Tim Neff’s resume reveals he's done motion capture stunt work for Rockstar’s upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2. But it’s another entry that has grabbed people’s attention: Neff lists Grand Theft Auto 6 as one of the titles he’s worked on.

The resume appears on Resumes Breakdown Express and "premier stunt directory" iStunt.com.

While it could be a mistake or a simple typo – Neff has worked on Grand Theft Auto 5 – he did upload a photo on Instagram showing his visit to Rockstar’s San Diego offices last February. The #mocap, #videogame, and #stunts hashtags suggest this was when he worked on GTA 6.

Considering that GTA V is still selling well (it’s the UK’s best-selling game of 2017 so far), the fact GTA Online is making an obscene amount of money, and the sheer amount of time it takes to make one of these games, expect GTA 6 to arrive no earlier than 2019.

Back in May, it was announced that another Rockstar game Neff worked on – Red Dead Redemption 2 – was being pushed back from its fall release to Spring 2018. There’s still no word on a PC version, but a petition to bring it to the platform has now surpassed 57,000 signatures.