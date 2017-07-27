Google’s unnecessarily complicated streaming ecosystem will eventually become a bit more streamlined according to YouTube’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen.

During a recent panel session at the New Music Seminar conference in New York City, Cohen said his company plans to combine YouTube Red and Google Play Music into a single offering in order to help educate consumers and attract new subscribers.

Google’s current streaming ecosystem is a bit of a mess.

A YouTube Red subscription removes all ads from videos on YouTube and offers both offline playback and background playback on mobile devices. YouTube Red subscribers also get a complementary subscription to Google Play Music, the search giant’s answer to Spotify.

YouTube Music, meanwhile, is a free offering that’s driven by advertising (which can be eliminated if you subscribe to YouTube Red). Oh, and anyone that signs up for Google Play Music also receives all of the benefits afforded by YouTube Red. Confused yet?

The product teams behind Google Play Music and YouTube Music reportedly combined earlier this year, setting the stage for such a merger.

In a follow-up sent to The Verge, Google said music is very important and that they’re evaluating how to bring together different music offerings to deliver the best possible product for users, music partners and artists. Nothing will change for users today, the spokesperson said, adding that they’ll provide plenty of notice before any changes are made.