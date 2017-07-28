Now may be the best time to buy a Galaxy S8 as Samsung is running some pretty incredible deals on its drool-worthy device. You can get an unlocked device direct from Samsung with an instant $150 off discount. On top of that, if you trade-in a qualified smartphone, you can save an extra $150.

With a near bezel-free display, the Galaxy S8 looks futuristic, making most other phones look last-generation in comparison. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are immaculately crafted while retaining popular features from previous handsets like water resistance, a microSD card slot, and the 3.5mm headphone jack. And the curved AMOLED display is just about the best-looking screen on any smartphone. It's also our top pick on the Best Smartphones feature.

Samsung has also started to offer the Galaxy S8 in Coral Blue. This adds to the current color choices of Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, and Arctic Silver. The Coral Blue Galaxy S8 is exclusively available from Samsung.com and Best Buy.

If you have older phones laying around, Samsung will also accept trade-ins and apply a credit towards the purchase of a new smartphone. Suggested models include older Galaxy's and Galaxy Notes, but models from other manufacturers also apply as long as they're in good condition, meaning they have normal wear and tear, power on, and are not cracked or blacklisted. Despite being the most notable Android phone of 2017, Samsung has been offering deals on the Galaxy S8 for a few weeks now.

In total you can get up to $300 off a new Galaxy S8 with the qualifying trade-in. The offer lasts until August 4, so get yours before time is up.