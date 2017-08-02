Are you on the way back from the casino or the lottery office and in the market for a new television? If so, perhaps you’ll want to swing by Best Buy in your new pickup truck and scoop up Samsung’s latest high-end QLED set.

The Samsung Q9 is a massive 88-inch (measured diagonally) set packing a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, HDR and being a Q Series model, quantum dot technology. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi come standard, as does Samsung’s Smart Hub which is powered by a quad-core processor.

Samsung also guarantees the set won’t be affected by burn-in, something that’s still somewhat common even outside of plasma sets. It’s something I’ve experienced on my Samsung UN40KU6300F (the 4K set I use as a desktop monitor) and also on Dell’s UltraSharp UP3216Q 4K monitor so I know it’s a very real concern.

Like other recent Samsung TVs, the Q9 utilizes a single optical cable that connects to an external box to facilitate the connection of other devices. This means that you can plug all of your accessories into this external control box and connect it to the television with a single cable, effectively eliminating cable clutter for a much cleaner installation (I’ve seen the box in use at a friend’s house and am totally sold on the concept).

The only real barrier here for most is the cost as you’ll need to cough up a whopping $19,999.99 for the opportunity to take the Q9 home. That’s well above the range that most are willing / able to spend on a television but if you’ve got the extra scratch and are looking to take your home entertainment system to the next level, this looks to be a solid option.