Silicon Valley doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to diverse workforces, but a Google employee’s leaked “manifesto” that slams the company’s efforts to hire more than just white males has been met with shock and anger.

Google admitted that the 10-page document, titled “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber,” was written by one of its software engineers. The company has denounced the work, which claims the lack of women in the tech industry is a matter of biology.

"Distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don’t see equal representation of women in tech and leadership," it states.

The author goes on to say that men have a higher drive for status, and that women aren’t as interested in coding because they prefer jobs in “social or artistic areas.” Moreover, the document claims that because women have more “neuroticism,” they hold fewer “high stress jobs.”

“We need to stop assuming that gender gaps imply sexism,” states the manifesto, which Gizmodo has printed in full.

The writer also believes employees with conservative leanings have to “stay in the closet” to avoid discrimination. They say the company needs to be more “open” and let everyone voice their political views without fear of reprisals. There are also claims that Google is more concerned about improving diversity than allowing conservatives to express themselves.

“When it comes to diversity and inclusion, Google’s left bias has created a politically correct monoculture that maintains its hold by shaming dissenters into silence,” the author writes. “Conservatives tend to be higher in conscientiousness, which is required for much of the drudgery and maintenance work characteristic of a mature company.”

The leak comes as the Department of Labor continues to investigate Google over claims of “extreme” gender pay discrimination.

Many women in the tech industry have criticized the document on social media, calling for Google to take action.

The author should be fired by now. Otherwise DOL & the EEOC are going to eat Google's lunch. And everybody sues https://t.co/OigUWmcWUW — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) August 5, 2017

That garbage fire of a document is trash and you are wonderful coworkers who I am extremely lucky to work with. — Andrew Bonventre (@andybons) August 4, 2017

Google’s recently hired head of diversity, Danielle Brown, sent out an internal memo in response to the leak, which was obtained by Recode.

"Diversity and inclusion are a fundamental part of our values and the culture we continue to cultivate. We are unequivocal in our belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success as a company, and we'll continue to stand for that and be committed to it for the long haul," she wrote.