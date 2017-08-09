As is always the case when a new smartphone release is on the horizon, rumors about the next iPhones have been arriving thick and fast recently. The latest predictions, which come from renowned KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, cover the handsets’ release window, colors, and features.

It had been reported that a shortage of OLEDs would see the iPhone 8 launch delayed from its expected September release and arrive in October or November instead. But Kuo’s report claims the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8 will all be released simultaneously next month. The caveat, however, is that only two million to four million units of the flagship device will be produced in Q3. iPhone 8 production quantities aren’t expected to ramp up significantly until the holiday season or slightly later.

Kuo says all the phones will be available in three colors: black, silver, and gold. This matches an iPhone 8 dummy model leak from earlier this week, though in the photo (below) the left model looks closer to copper than gold.

As previously rumored, the three devices are expected to come with fast charging, though Kuo warns that owners may have to purchase a Type-C power adaptor to use the feature. The current iPad Pro uses the same setup.

The code in Apple’s HomePod firmware released last month referenced the iPhone 8’s Biometric Kit and infrared camera, suggesting the presence of a facial unlock system. Whether this will replace Touch ID or launch alongside it is still unclear. The code also seems to indicate that the edge-to-edge OLED display will measure 5.15 inches and have a resolution of 2436 x 1125.