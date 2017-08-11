Nintendo’s Switch console has been wildly successful since its release early last year. And while many owners love the hybrid’s portable nature, one accessory maker believes Nintendo has copied patented features from a gaming tablet it released in 2013.

As reported by Engadget, Gamevice says Nintendo has violated a patent for concepts found in its Wikipad – a gaming-orientated Android slate. The company also takes issue with the similarities between the Switch's detachable Joy-Cons and the eponymous peripherals it sells for phones and tablets.

According to the suit, Gamevice argues that the switch and its Joy-Cons are too close to Gamevice’s combination of detachable game controller and a device with a "flexible bridge section."

The lawsuit is quite extreme in its demands. Not only is it asking for undisclosed damages, but it also requests a ban on Switch sales. Nintendo estimates it has sold over 4.7 million Switch units to date.

The chances of Gamevice’s lawsuit being successful seem pretty unlikely. While there are a few similarities between the devices, there are also some clear differences, such as Joy-Cons being able to act as individual controllers, their different design, and motion sensor features.

You also have to wonder why Gamevice hasn’t gone after other products with similar features that were released before the Switch. And why did it wait over a year after the console's release before deciding to launch the lawsuit against Nintendo?

Gamevice has refused to comment on the lawsuit. There’s been no word yet from Nintendo, either.