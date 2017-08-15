Intel boss Brian Krzanich has become the latest executive to resign from a Donald Trump advisory council. He was the third CEO in a day to quit the American manufacturing council, a protest against the administration’s muted response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

In a Policy@Intel blog post, Krzanich wrote: “I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence. I resigned because I wanted to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them. We should honor—not attack—those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values. I hope this will change, and I remain willing to serve when it does.”

Krzanich followed Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier out of the door yesterday. Trump wasn’t pleased with the Merck Pharma boss' decision, who said he left "as a matter of personal conscience." The president later posted a tweet criticizing the company.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Trump’s initial statement regarding the Charlottesville protests, which saw the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, stated: “We condemn in the strong possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”

Trump's failure to mention and condemn any of the white nationalist groups involved with the rally drew widespread condemnation. Before he left the council, Krzanich tweeted “There should be no hesitation in condemning hate speech or white supremacy by name. #Intel asks all our countries leadership to do the same”

There should be no hesitation in condemning hate speech or white supremacy by name. #Intel asks all our countries leadership to do the same — Brian Krzanich (@bkrunner) August 14, 2017

Since the council members’ resignations, Trump has released a second statement on Charlottesville that called out the nationalist organizations by name. But for Krzanich, Plank, and Frazier, it seems like a case of too little, too late.

Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans. Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America.

Trump’s decision to leave the Paris accord back in June saw Elon Musk and Disney’s Bob Iger leave his councils. Uber’s then-CEO Travis Kalanick and Hint Water’s Kara Goldin had resigned in protest against the immigration ban four months earlier.