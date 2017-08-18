You'd be hard-pressed to find a charging hub more versatile than the Adam Casa USB-C 6-port hub. Boasting two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, plus HDMI, ethernet, and an SD card reader, this sleek and ultra-portable hub is designed to meet your needs -- no matter what device you're using.

The Casa USB-C 6-Port Hub is compatible with a wide variety of devices, allowing you to power up your entire tech arsenal with zero hassle. Its optimized design lets you connect with HDMI projectors to display 4K presentations or transfer files at up to 5GBps using the USB Type-A ports. Plus, with no proprietary driver needed, you can simply plug your devices in and get to charging right away.

What's more, this hub is engineered with a strengthened connector and braided cable, making for a more resilient and reliable product.

The Casa USB-C 6-Port Hub is available in grey, gold, and silver color options, and while it normally retails for $99 you can get it at a discount for $79.99.