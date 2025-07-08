Tech deals on Prime Day 2025: Our selection of discounted tech gear, PC hardware, and then some
Amazon Prime Day has evolved over nearly a decade into a major bi-annual sales event, and 2025 is no exception. This year's sale runs from July 8 to 11, and as always, we're doing the heavy lifting – digging through the noise to highlight the best tech deals we can find (and we'll keep updating this post throughout the event).
Most of our picks are high-rated products we'd recommend year-round – but this week, they're going for less. The colored number on the left is our Product Finder metascore, pulled from reviews across the web.
- 90 Alienware AW2725DF 27" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $599 (list $900)
- 89 Apple Mac Mini M4 with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $499 (list $599)
- 86 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Unlocked Processor for $341 (list $449)
- 88 Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 Laptop with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $849 (list $1,099)
- 90 Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49" Curved Gaming Monitor for $899 (list $1,800)
- 84 Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4 TB PCIe NVMe PCIe 4.0x4 and PCIe 5.0x2 SSD for $234 (normally $330)
- 94 Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen for $149 (usually $250)
- 66 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K Processor for $259 (list $405)
- 84 Acer Nitro V (RTX 4050) Gaming Laptop for $849 (normally $950)
- 89 WD Black SN8100 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSD for $209 (list $320)
- 90 Garmin Instinct 2 Crossover Solar Smartwatch for $232 (list $400)
- 89 AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT Unlocked Processor for $141 (usually $250)
- 82 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch for $279 (usually $400)
- 86 Apple Watch Series 10 46mm Smartwatch for $309 (normally $430)
- 86 Alienware AW3425DW 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $679 (list $800)
- 90 LG UltraGear 27GL83A 27" IPS Gaming Monitor for $180 (list $300)
- 90 Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD for $169 (normally $299)
- 84 Apple iPad 11" (11th-gen) 128GB Wi-Fi for $279 (list $350)
- 86 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Unlocked Smartphone for $934 (list $1,300)
- 89 Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Earbuds for $198 (usually $299)
- 83 Apple AirPods 4 for $89 (usually $129)
- 79 Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD for $289 (list $500)
- 81 Apple AirPods Max Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $399 (usually $549)
- 87 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Unlocked Processor for $227 (list $499)
- 84 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Smartwatch for $649 (normally $800)
- 79 Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $89 (list $170)
- 90 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Unlocked Processor for $112 (usually $140)
- 82 Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Earphones with AppleCare+ for $179 (list $250)
- 90 Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro Laptop with Intel Core 5 Ultra, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $789 (list $1,350)
- 87 WD Black SN770 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for $124 (list $160)
- 85 SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD for $278 (normally $400)
- LG Ultragear 39GS95QE 39" OLED Gaming Monitor for $899 (list $1,499)
- 81 AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Unlocked Processor for $397 (list $499)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Unlocked Processor for $66 (list $160)
- Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker for $299 (list $399)
- 89 WD Black SN850X 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for $279 (list $399)
- Asus ZenWiFi ET8 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6E System for $239 (normally $330)
- 92 Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headset for $298 (usually $400)
- 69 Logitech G213 Prodigy LightSync Wired Mechanical Keyboard for $47 (list $60)
- 90 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $279 (usually $380)
- Corsair K70 RGB Pro Wired Mechanical Keyboard for $114 (list $170)
- 68 Amazon Fire Max 11" 64GB Android Tablet for $139 (list $230)
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $98 (normally $170)
- 89 GoPro Hero 12 Black for $279 (normally $399)
- 87 Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $28 (list $50)
- 94 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headset for $193 (usually $350)
- 66 MSI GeForce RTX 5070 12 GB Graphics Card for $599 (list $640)
- 82 Samsung Galaxy S25+ with 512GB, Unlocked Smartphone for $699 (list $1,200)
- 86 Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $86 (list $150)
- Asus RT-AX1800S Dual Band WiFi 6 Router for $64 (normally $100)
- 89 Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $78 (list $150)
- 89 NZXT H5 Flow PC Case for $89 (normally $120)
- 87 Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for $265 (normally $550)
- 85 Google Pixel Watch 3 Android Smartwatch for $299 (normally $400)
- Logitech C920x Webcam for $49 (normally $80)
- 89 Sonos Era 100 Wi-Fi Speaker for $179 (list $249)
- eero 6 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-Pack for $194 (normally $300)
- 86 TP-Link Archer AX55 AX3000 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi router for $59 (normally $130)
- 82 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Smartwatch for $159 (list $300)
- 82 Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Gaming Mouse for $54 (list $90)
Bonus Track
- 79 Apple iPad Mini 7th Gen 128GB Wi-Fi for $379 (list $500)
- Nikon Z 6II Mirrorless Camera with 24-70mm Lens for $1,996 (list $2,597)
- 82 Google TV Streamer for $84 (list $100)
- 79 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11" Android Tablet for $469 (list $800)
- 84 Google Pixel 9 128GB Unlocked for $549 (list $799)
- 77 Sony Inzone Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $158 (normally $200)
- 82 Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen Smart Portable Projector for $597 (list $800)
- 74 Google Pixel Tablet 11" Android Tablet for $249 (list $399)
- 78 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Smartwatch for $319 (list $650)
- Amazon Fire TV 4K Max for $34 (list $60)
- 76 OnePlus Pad 11.6" Android Tablet $329 (list $480)
- 81 Logitech G915X TKL RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $189 (normally $230)
- 81 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" Android Tablet for $189 (list $270)
- Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S for $19 (normally $40)
- 76 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" Android Tablet $189 (list $330)
- 84 Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB Unlocked for $749 (list $1,000)
- 73 Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds for $52 (normally $100)
- 87 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds for $169 (normally $230)
- TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack for $89 (list $150)
- Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series 1TB SSD for $123 (list $160)
Non-Amazon But Still Great Deals
- Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $10 at TechSpot Store (list $199)
- Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for $39 at TechSpot Store (list $220)
- 92 Apple MacBook Air M1 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM Laptop for $599 at Walmart (list $999)
- 72 HP Victus with Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 4050 and 512GB SSD for $649 at BestBuy (list $900)
